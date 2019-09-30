Thousands rally for political prisoners in Moscow

MOSCOW: Thousands gathered in Moscow Sunday for a demonstration demanding the release of opposition protesters prosecuted in recent months. Police estimated a turnout of 20,000 at the Sakharov Avenue in central Moscow about half an hour after the start of the protest, which was authorised. The demonstrators chanted “let them go” and brandished placards demanding a halt to “repressions” of opposition protesters. Several protesters who were charged but freed in recent weeks thanked the crowd for putting pressure on the authorities. “We have to keep demanding to respect our rights, because they have left us no choice but to protest in the streets,” said opposition leader Lyubov Sobol. The current wave of demonstrations was triggered by the refusal of Moscow authorities to allow opposition activists like Sobol, an associate of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, participate in local elections.