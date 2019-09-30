close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
September 30, 2019

Pak-Afghan border crossings reopened for trade

National

S
Sabah
September 30, 2019

KHYBER: Border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been reopened for trade and traffic after two days of closures due to the Afghan presidential elections.

The government had on Thursday announced the closure of all Pak-Afghan border crossings for September 27-28 for strengthening security in view of the presidential election being held in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The supply for Nato supply had also been suspended during the presidential election in the war-torn country.

However, the restriction was to apply to all cross border movements except for emergency patients.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan