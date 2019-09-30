Taliban leader killed in Ghazni airstrike

KABUL: An airs trike in South-eastern Ghazni Province killed a prominent Taliban leader, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the air strike in Khogyani District killed Mawlavi Abdul Hanan, one of the most famous leaders of Taliban.

The statement further added that Mawlavi Hanan was also a member of the military commission of Taliban in Ghazni. The Taliban group has not commented regarding the killing of Mawlavi Hanan so far.