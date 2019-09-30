close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Rabbani condemns promulgation of KP Action Ordinance 2019

National

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday denounced the promulgation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Action (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019 by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 5.

Rabbani said in a statement that this ordinance, which was earlier applicable only to the then Fata and Pata, had been extended to the whole of the province. “This will lead to serious human rights violations and miscarriage of justice,” he warned.

He also maintained that the ordinance was in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, 1973. “The government should strengthen the judicial process, prosecution and law enforcement rather than fallback on promulgating laws that are ultra vires of the Constitution, 1973,” he contended.

