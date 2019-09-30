IOK gets world attention: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the burning issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has attained the world attention due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic address to the UN General Assembly.

Addressing a public meeting in Gunnah Village here on Saturday, she expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the prolonged Indian state terrorism in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said millions of oppressed Kashmiris were calling the world for playing an effective role for peaceful, amicable solution to the dispute, which had already become a flash-point between the two nuclear armed countries.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as he had highlighted the issue effectively and raised voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris.