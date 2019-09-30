UAE sending bulk of tents for quake-hit people

ISLAMABAD: The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who dashed to Abu Dhabi with the damage assessment of the earthquake areas of Azad Kashmir and Punjab last week is returning Islamabad today (Monday).

Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that the UAE is sending bulk of tents as first consignment of relief for the people who have lost their houses. The ambassador was informed that the affected people are without shelter and their miseries have been multiplied by the rain. The tents being provided are for catering the needs of winter. More relief will be followed.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Al-Zaabi had contacted the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last week soon after the quake occurred and asked for the details of required assistance. Abdulaziz Al-Neyadi Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) of the UAE embassy also had meeting with the NDMA senior officials for making the assessment.