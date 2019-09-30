LPG price raised by Rs12 kg

LAHORE: The price of LPG has been increased by 12 rupees per kilogram said Chairman LPG Distributors Association Iran Khokhar.Khokhar said that with increase of 12 rupees the LPG price has climbed to 125 rupees per kilogram.

The domestic cylinder price with increase of Rs140 has climbed to Rs1468 while commercial cylinder with an increase of 540 rupees has reached to Rs5,675.