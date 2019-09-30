close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 30, 2019

CM felicitates PM over UNGA speech

National

A
APP
September 30, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on undertaking a successful USA visit and delivering a comprehensive speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said that every Pakistani felt elevated over successful visit of the premier. A new ray of hope has been ignited in the hearts of the oppressed Kashmiris owing to historic speech of the prime minister.

He said that Imran Khan proved at the UNGA that he's a true ambassador of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the true face of so-called democratic India and the fascist Modi government.

The world community is now paying attention to the Kashmir dispute. The Indian government could not turn a blind eye to the burning issue of Kashmir now, the CM said adding that the world community would have to grant right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan