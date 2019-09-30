CM felicitates PM over UNGA speech

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on undertaking a successful USA visit and delivering a comprehensive speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said that every Pakistani felt elevated over successful visit of the premier. A new ray of hope has been ignited in the hearts of the oppressed Kashmiris owing to historic speech of the prime minister.

He said that Imran Khan proved at the UNGA that he's a true ambassador of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the true face of so-called democratic India and the fascist Modi government.

The world community is now paying attention to the Kashmir dispute. The Indian government could not turn a blind eye to the burning issue of Kashmir now, the CM said adding that the world community would have to grant right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.