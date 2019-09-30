PFA disposes of 5,000 liter contaminated milk

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday foiled an attempt to supply 5,000 litres chemically contaminated liquid which was to be used in the preparation of fake milk in the provincial metropolis.

While the liquid was being carried on a vehicle (LEI-1390) from Arifwala to Lahore.

PFA Director General Capt(retd) Muhammad Usman said that acting on a tip-off, food safety team placed a picket and took samples for a screening test on the spot and took

action against milk supplier being not up to the mark milk.

During the test,the team found the contamination of detergent, powder and water in the liquid.

The Director General said that PFA had seized 80,000 litres of tainted milk in Pakpattan two days ago during a raid.