close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 30, 2019

PFA disposes of 5,000 liter contaminated milk

National

A
APP
September 30, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday foiled an attempt to supply 5,000 litres chemically contaminated liquid which was to be used in the preparation of fake milk in the provincial metropolis.

While the liquid was being carried on a vehicle (LEI-1390) from Arifwala to Lahore.

PFA Director General Capt(retd) Muhammad Usman said that acting on a tip-off, food safety team placed a picket and took samples for a screening test on the spot and took

action against milk supplier being not up to the mark milk.

During the test,the team found the contamination of detergent, powder and water in the liquid.

The Director General said that PFA had seized 80,000 litres of tainted milk in Pakpattan two days ago during a raid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan