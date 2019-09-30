tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: An alleged thief was electrocuted in Lundianwala police station. Police said on Sunday that a 45-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was trying to steal electricity wires from electric poles near Motorway Bridge when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.
