Suki Kinari power project to start production by 2022

MANSEHRA: The 870 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which is the only energy project being executed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, would start producing electricity in the year 2022.

“I am glad to attend the water-diversion ceremony of this mega energy project as our country need such more projects to overcome existing energy shortfall in the country,” KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra told the gathering on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Tourism, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan, provincial minister for local governments Shahram Khan Tarakai and local MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah also attended the ceremony.

The company diverted water flow from River Kunhar to the mountainside to build the embankment/dam reservoir as per its schedule. Atif Khan said the project would play a vital role in meeting electricity need of the country.

Shahram Tarakai said that such mega energy projects were need of the hour to pull the country out of the electricity crisis.

Ahmad Hussain Shah said that besides Suki Kinari Hydropower project and the Hazara Motorway were also being completed under the CPEC initiatives. “I am optimistic that Hazara Motorway would also be made operational most probably in the first quarter of the next month,” he added.