Solidarity with Kashmir: Protesters march Manchester streets

MANCHESTER: Thousands of protesters carrying Kashmiri and Pakistani flags marched through streets of Manchester in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally took place on Sunday from All Saint Park, Oxford Road, where protesters marched to Manchester Arena to raise their concerns over Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. The people from all walks of life including kids and women battled extreme weather in Manchester.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Indian PM Narendra Modi and BJP government for revoking special status of Kashmir. They were carrying banners, which read, “Free Kashmir”, “stop genocide”, “Modi is a terrorist”, “stop use of pellet guns”, “wake up US, UK, UN,” and “Narendra Modi is a killer”.

The protest organisers said, “We have organised this protest on September 29 keeping in mind that a large number of trade unions, anti and pro-Brexit supporters, delegates, MPs, foreign media, anti and pro-government supporters and political pundits will be attending protests in Manchester. We want British public and MPs to raise their voice for the people of Kashmir”.

They said that, “Kashmiris are denied their basic rights, over 8 million people are under siege by Indian forces and have no access to internet or communication services. The United Nations and West have a role to play. We are requesting our local MPs to bring the IOK matter forward in Parliament and the United Nations General Assembly so we can bring an end to this brutality.”

Kashmir solidarity rally followed demonstrators who were marching through Manchester City towards the Conservative Party Conference. Local groups and trade unions across the country have come in response to the anger felt towards the current political situation and on-going austerity that is gripping Britain. The annual Conservative party conference in taking place in Manchester from September 29 to October 4. Protests are expected throughout the conference from anti-government protesters.