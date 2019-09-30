Govt, opposition united like rock on Kashmir: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif has pointed out weakening state of national economy, stressing that in today’s world, countries protect their foreign policy interests through internal consolidation.

However, he endorsed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s push on Kashmir issue, saying “When it comes to Occupied Kashmir, we, the government and the Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris. Mr Modi must make no mistake about it,” he said at a microblogging site while expressing his views about recent diplomatic activities on the Kashmir dispute at various international forums.

He also praised the role of Pakistan armed forces in maintaining peace in the world. “Pakistan’s contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

“Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi,” he added.

In another tweet, Shahbaz criticised the incumbent government’s poor performance on economic front. “Under IK [Imran Khan], economy has tanked. Markets have been denuded of confidence.

“Hundreds of thousands of ppl [people] have lost their jobs. Work on CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] projects has slowed if not stalled. It’s failed governance,” he said adding, “In today’s world, countries protect their FP [foreign policy] interests through internal consolidation.”

Separately, talking to the media, Shahbaz Sharif said political victimisation was dying its own death. He said time was not far away when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and all other political prisoners would be released. He visited the house of PML-N leader and former Punjab Assembly Member Hafiz Muhammad Noman upon his release from jail and presented him a bouquet. He said people like Hafiz Noman were an asset to the party, who were loyal to Nawaz Sharif. Khwaja Ahmad Hassan, Khwaja Imran Nazir and others were also present.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned giving C-class to Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the party, instead of earlier sanctioned B-class after being shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She had been provided facilities reportedly with the approval of the Punjab Home Department.

However, Marriyum said, the government had now decided to downgrade facilities for the PML-N leader, and termed it a condemnable act. With stopping supply of home-cooked food and downgrading facilities to Maryam Nawaz in jail would not help in making fake cases real ones, she added. The spokesperson said the only fault of Maryam Nawaz was that she inherited share from her grandfather. She said Imran Khan would not become a competent premier even if he downgrades jail facilities for Maryam Nawaz.