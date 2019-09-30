Mooney spurs Australia Women

SYDNEY: Australia Women began their international season with an expected victory, as Beth Mooney scored her second T20I hundred, but the story of the day belonged to the visiting captain Chamari Atapattu, who produced a brilliant 60-ball century to rekindle her liking of Australian bowling, as runs flowed at North Sydney Oval.

Mooney’s 113 off 61 balls was the cornerstone of Australia’s 4-217 — their second-highest T20I total behind the 3-226 against England Women a few months ago during the Ashes. Mooney added 72 for the first wicket with Alyssa Healy (43) and 115 off 60 balls for the third wicket with Ash Gardner (49) on a ground with enticingly short boundaries, which Gardner cleared four times.

Sri Lanka Women did not threaten the target but Atapattu, who scored 178 when these two teams last met — at the 2017 World Cup — played a breathtaking innings. This was only the second time she has passed fifty in her T20I career, as she thrashed Australia’s attack to all parts, in turn carrying Sri Lanka to comfortably their highest T20I total. One of her six sixes laid claim to be the shot of the day, when it landed on the roof of the stand over long-on and she reached her century — Sri Lanka’s first in T20Is — with a powerful shot down the ground.

Scores in brief: Australia Women 4-217 (Mooney 113, Gardner 49) beat Sri Lanka Women 7-176 (Atapattu 113; Wareham 2-19) by 41 runs.