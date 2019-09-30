close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

China lauds Pak media role in cementing bilateral ties

World

September 30, 2019

BEIJING: A 15-member Balochistan media delegation ended their fruitful 10-day journey last week in China, where they paid visit to the Chinese enterprises that have investments in Balochistan, including Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), China Power International Development Ltd., their media counterpart, Economic Daily - China Economic Net (CEN).

The visit was part of the efforts of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi to promote Baloch media’s understanding of China, particularly in aspects of its rapid development in the past 30 years and tremendous achievements in poverty alleviation, and the impact of the CPEC projects undertaking in Balochistan.

Extending cordial welcome to the delegation, Cui Jun, Editor-in-Chief of China Economic Net, a major national economic news portal, introduced programs produced by CEN and broadcast in Pakistan, such as CPEC TIME in Urdu aired on PTV, and Belt & Road - Face to Face dubbed in Baloch and aired on VSH television.

The delegation acknowledged the contribution of CEN in facilitating media exchanges between China and Pakistan, timely reporting of the CPEC projects and promoting the export of Pakistani products to the Chinese market through its news and programs.

The two sides held heated discussions on media development and transformation. Cui introduced the experience of China Economic Net. The delegation expressed the hope to work closely with China Economic Net in the future to grasp the trend of media integration, and to work together to promote bilateral economic and trade ties and China-Pakistan friendship.

Delegates interested in large projects’ progress, expect more cooperation Apart from seeking media cooperation, large projects in Balochistan invested by Chinese enterprises are also major concerns of the delegation.

