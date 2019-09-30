close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
At least 36 killed in China road crash

World

AFP
September 30, 2019

BEIJING: At least 36 people have died and 36 others were injured in east China after a coach collided with a truck, state media said Sunday. The bus was carrying 69 people when it hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday morning, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The accident was caused by a flat tyre on the bus, according to a preliminary investigation, Xinhua said. Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. 58,000 people were killed in accidents in 2015 alone. -

