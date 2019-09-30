Action accelerated against outlaws

PESHAWAR: The police said on Sunday that action had been accelerated against the mafias involved in the sale of drugs, land grabbing, extortion and other social evils while three alleged kidnappers arrested during an action.

“We have accelerated actions across the provincial capital against the mafias involved in drug selling, land grabbing, extortion and usury. After identifying the gangs, police have started arresting its members in various parts of the provincial capital,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi told The News.

In the first action, a group of alleged land grabbers were arrested in Tehkal and Paharipura while more actions were taken in other parts of Peshawar. All the station house officers have been directed to compile lists of these mafias to go after them.

Inspector-General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan has ordered all the regional police officers and district police chiefs to take action against the mafias to provide relief to the public.

Under the campaign, the police in Hayatabad arrested Faisal, Tahir, Rashid and Bashir for selling ice and other drugs in the vicinity of the educational institutions. The police said ice and other drugs were recovered from them. Meanwhile, the police in Chamkani arrested one Sajid of Hangu for making calls for extortion to locals. In another action, according to SP, Rural, Ali bin Tariq, the police arrested three alleged kidnappers Bilal, Bashir and Wajid. The cops managed to recover one Amanullah from their custody.