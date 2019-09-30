French bid farewell at coffin of ex-president Chirac

Thousands of people on Sunday queued in Paris to bid a final farewell to France´s former president Jacques Chirac, fondly remembered as a charismatic giant of domestic and international politics despite a mixed legacy.

A massive queue snaked round the Invalides complex to pay homage at Chirac´s coffin ahead of a national day of mourning on Monday and a memorial service expected to be attended by dozens of world leaders. Chirac´s death on Thursday aged 86 prompted a flood of tributes to a man whose high-profile political career spanned three decades capped by 12 years as president from 1995-2007.

But it also sparked questions about how much this consummate political operator had actually achieved during a long spell in office and again threw the spotlight on a 2011 conviction for graft over his time as Paris mayor.

Nevertheless, a poll in Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed that the French consider him to have been their best president of the modern era, alongside Charles de Gaulle. An initial multi-faith prayer was held around the coffin in the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides cathedral at the Invalides memorial complex with close family, including his daughter Claude. His wife of six decades Bernadette, 86, was however not present.