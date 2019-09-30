Civil society demands budgetary, administrative support for PIC

Islamabad :Civil society has demanded the government of Pakistan to provide budgetary and administrative support for Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

On the occasion of international right to information day, a joint press conference was held by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Pakistan Information Commission (PIC). Both parties demanded from the government of Pakistan to provide budgetary and administrative support to PIC. Commission was established in November 2018, 10 months have elapsed but the commission is working on its own without any support from the government.

While highlighting the challenges faced by PIC, Chief Information Commission Muhammad Azam remarked that implementation of Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 is a mere deception without strong information commission at federal level. “There are inordinate delays in providing office space, budget and staff to the commission. We are operating from one room in Information Services Academy without any staff and support,” he added.

Despite of all challenges, the achievements of PIC are admirable, Information Commissioner Zahid Abdullah said that more than 100 RTI complaints are received by the commission, notices are issued to public bodies and 35 cases are resolved.

“Around 25 hearings are conducted for processing of complaints and some are at the last stage of resolution. From the support of civil society organizations we are running our social media pages and developing the website. Our website will be launched in next week, where citizens will be able to lodge complaint online. Rules are finalized where filing of information request is free, we have written letters to all federal government departments; for the designation of PIOs, proactive disclosure of information as section 5 of RAI Act, 2017 and record management as per section 4 of RAI Act, 2017”. All three commissioner collectively raised demand to strengthen commission at earliest.

Fawad Malik, Information Commissioner (PIC) also highlighted the importance of public access to information held by government departments. “We will train PIOs on RTI and will change their minds. Cultural of secrecy will change in Pakistan. Otherwise Commission has all the powers to penalize the government officers on violation of RTI law or curbing information.”

Executive Director CPDI Amer Ejaz said that RAI Act, 2017 is better law then weak Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002; but it will serve no purpose if the strong RTI law is not operational. “The government must take all efforts to implement RTI law, strengthen commission and raise awareness among public bodies and masses. Strong information commissioners are the need of hour.”