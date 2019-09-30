close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 30, 2019

Kidnapped man recovered

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 30, 2019

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have arrested a gang including a young woman, involved in kidnapping an elderly man for ransom and recovered the kidnapped person without paying the ransom.

According to police spokesman, a 65-year-old person, living in Hong Kong for the last 11 years, was kidnapped by a gang in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station. The gangsters demanded Rs5 million as ransom from his famil.

However, his son informed the police about the kidnapping. The police initiated investigation and got the clue of gangster, raided their hideout and arrested two members of the gang including a woman and recovered the elderly man safely.

