Mon Sep 30, 2019
226 criminals held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 30, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 226 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, the police spokesman said.

Islamabad police traced 34 dacoity/robbery cases and 41 persons were arrested during the period. Police also arrested 23 absconders.

Moreover, police also held 19 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 3.025 kilogram hashish, 1.225 kilogram heroin, 180 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 22 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 21 pistols, three guns and 92 rounds from them. Six gamblers were also nabbed while table money as well as gambling tools were recovered from them.

