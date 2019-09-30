close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 30, 2019

Two men killed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Two men were killed after they fell into 60-feet deep well here on Sunday.

The incident happened at Bhandar Stop on Sihala Road. Police and rescue officials recovered the bodies and shifted them to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem.

According to Rescue 1122, the two victims have been identified as Waqar Ahmed 27, and Azam Hussain 30. Police have started investigation into the case.

