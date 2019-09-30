Widening cracks in Humak college building endanger students’ lives

Islamabad : A dilapidated block of Furqan Hadier Shaheed Model College for Boys Humak Islamabad is at the verge of collapse as cracks in the building have widened due to the earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes that hit the country last week.

A portion of the institution, catering educational needs of some 500 students was already in dilapidated condition and the issue has been highlighted by media time and again to evoke authorities’ concerned attention. “Some cracks had appeared in the college’s portion in the last year’s jolts, comprising 10-11 rooms and the recent tremors have widened them posing serious threat of a complete collapse any time.

The 9th and 10th classes have been shifted temporarily to an incomplete structure built along the college’s building,” an official source in the college raising his concern told this agency.

Previously, he said, the college head had written several times to the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) for the maintenance of college’s building but no action so far had been taken, creating panic among students and their parents.

The teams of the Ministry of Education and Professional Trainings had declared the affected block a danger zone and recommended to demolish it to ensure safety of students and staffers lives, he informed. The official said the relevant ministry was even informed twice this year but unfortunately no action was taken and the college administration was forced to carry on classes in the threatening environment. "After the last Tuesday’s earthquake I have written again to the Planning and Development Department of the ministry for taking practical measure to avoid any calamity", he remarked.