Alternate remedies for dengue

RAWALPINDI:The dengue fever outbreak has reached alarming proportions and appears to be getting worse instead of abating. Hopefully the onset of cooler weather will see it disappear altogether. While the government has admitted that it was caught on the wrong foot as far as taking precautions is concerned (according to a news report) it is hoped that the concerned authorities have learned a lesson and will be better prepared next time.

Anyway, everyone should take precautions to keep themselves and their family safe. And don’t think you are safe during the day. Only the female mosquito transmits the dengue virus. This mosquito is a daytime biter, both inside and outside homes and is most active in the hours after sunrise and before sunset!

To this end social media is full of various ‘cures’ that are they are doing the rounds and are supposed to give relief from the symptoms of this deadly virus and people forward them ‘to save a precious life,’ as the message invariably ends up saying. While many persons scoff at the idea and prefer to stick to tried and tested allopathic medicines, there are just as many who believe in ‘natural’ cures. Who knows? They may just work – no harm in trying! But do keep the mosquitoes at bay in your home by taking the advice that is given by healthcare sites and officials – and take prescribed medicines! According to one expert on ‘natural’ cures, for those who are suffering from dengue, Papaya leaves are the best option. The leaves should be ground in a stone mortar and the juice extracted, honey added (because it is very bitter) and taken twice a day. It is also supposed to be a preventative remedy.