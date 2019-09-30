Puppet show highlights health, other issues

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has always been at the forefront for providing quality and purposeful entertainment to the public. In this regard, children’s favourite show ‘Putli Tamasha’ (puppet show) was presented to children. The show was attended by a large number of children and adults at Alhamra Art Centre.

Providing purposeful and meaningful entertainment to the masses through puppet shows is a centuries-old tradition. Lahore Arts Council is working day and night for the development of every area of arts and has always played a significant role. Various shows on different topics are being organised through puppet shows at Alhamra on every Sunday.

In every puppet show, Alhamra has highlighted various issues like health, education and environment, etc. Children along with their parents are invited to attend the show on every Sunday. Puppet show is a regular feature of the LAC to promote culture and traditions with children in understanding their folk legacies which is an important part of their devolvement.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said for decades, the Lahore Arts Council has been presenting the children’s show ‘Putli Tamasha’ to provide purposeful and positive entertainment to children in the best environment. He said ‘Putli Tamasha’ is a cultural beauty, which is kept alive by Alhamra and this medium is a great source of meaningful entertainment for children.

In addition to the puppet show, children’s all-time favourite dramas Ainak Waal Jin, Alla Din Jadu Ka Chiragh and educational drama “Taleem” were also presented to children and their families.