Woman strangles husband

LAHORE: A father of two was killed by his wife in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The accused woman, Parveen, served intoxicated tea to her husband, Amir Mateen. When he fell unconscious, she strangled him. The accused had nursed grudge against her husband over domestic issues. Police arrested the alleged murderer and removed the body to morgue.

held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 87 persons, including 14 proclaimed offenders (POs), during the last week. PHP teams arrested 31 drug peddlers and 42 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail died of medical complications here on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Abbas, son of Gull Zaman, was jailed in connection with a drug case registered against him in Qila Gujjar Singh police station. The body was shifted to morgue.

checkING: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 567 calls received on helpline 15 during the last one week. Both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 50 people on different roads, checked more than 126,000 motorbikes, 151 other vehicles and 82,573 persons. Six vehicles and 63 motorbikes were impounded and 209 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 40 persons for violating the ban on wheelie, one person for shooting in the air and 12 accused of violating ban on kite flying.

charas seized: CIA arrested two drug pushers from a bus stand at Lorry Adda and seized 10kg charas from their possession. The arrested accused identified as Umar Farooq and Arsalan Khan had a plan to smuggle out the charas.