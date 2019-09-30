Overcharging persists in makeshift markets

LAHORE: After failure in controlling the price-hike, overcharging and price list violations, the government has activated the former political adviser to chief minister, who is also Convener of task force on price control Ch Muhammad Akram for ‘eye-wash’ activities of the government to control the inflation on perishable items.

Following the plans, this week Convener paid a ‘surprise visit’ to Shadman makeshift market to check the prices and quality of the products being sold there. Astonishingly, the ‘visit’ was so surprising that almost all media persons were present there with their live coverage source and waiting for convener to visit the Shadman Sunday bazaar.

The convener used to make such ‘surprise visits’ every week during his brief tenure of adviser-ship of the chief minister and stopped the practice since the portfolio was withdrawn from him in order to accommodate Dr Salman Shah, who was made Adviser to CM for Economic Affairs and Development.

The ‘surprise visit’ failed to resolve issues of overcharging and non-availability of fruits and vegetables in the makeshift market. Majority of seasonal vegetables and fruits were not sold there on account of wrong pricing while just outside these makeshift markets sold double than the official rates. It seemed that the convener’s power was limited to the makeshift markets which were already established under the supervision of the district government which has never taken it serious to ensure sale of quality fruits and vegetables at official fixed rate. Even during the ‘surprise visit’ of Ch Muhammad Akram, B and C grade items were being sold at A-grade items price. This is a regular practice in the makeshift markets of the city since ages while successive governments failed to manage it.

Sometime little improvement is witnessed to control this mechanism when the authorities concerned take interest in the issue. Further increasing trend in the prices of vegetables and fruits continued this week again. Likewise past many weeks, potato soft skin was not available in any of shop and makeshift markets. But the price of this variety was issued in the price list to give plea to the sellers to sell store variety of potato at higher rates of potato soft skin rates.

The price of potato soft skin was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 47 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free at Rs21 to 24 per kg, and potato store was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, while it sold at Rs46 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it. This week official price of onion was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg. Almost 100 percent increase in the price of tomato was registered and reached Rs67 to 80 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of lemon was gained by Rs5 kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, and Chinese Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs156 to 167 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy stable at Rs189 to 196 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, and garlic Chinese at Rs205 to 213 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs245 to 256 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs280 per kg.

Brinjal was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs47 to 49 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, and local variety fixed at Rs38 to 40, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Bitter gourd was gained, fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg. Zucchini local was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs76 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs58 to 61 per kg, not sold there while outside sold at Rs100 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs65 to 70 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs70 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, not sold on account of pricing, while outside the bazaars sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Capsicum gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg and carrot local was fixed at Rs40 to 42 kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Coriander was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Beans were gained by Rs270 per kg, fixed at Rs340 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Turnip was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs40 to 107 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 100 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs130 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs120 to 124 per dozen, lower quality was sold at Rs130 per dozen while A-quality was not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, not sold there. Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs70 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 150 per kg.

Peach A-category fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, and B-category at Rs66 to 105 per kg sold at Rs140 per kg while A-category was not available there.

Plump was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs92 to 94 per kg, mixed sold at Rs150 per kg while A-category was not sold there. Cantaloupe/rock melon price was fixed at Rs32 to 58 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs60 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs129 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

Grapes black was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg and grapes Gola at Rs90 to 112 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Peer was fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, not sold there. Persimmon was fixed at Rs41 to 70 per kg, not sold there.