Murder investigation after woman stabbed in Enfield

LONDON: A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed at a home in north London.

Emergency services were called to the address in Tennyson Close, Enfield, at 7.23pm on Saturday where the victim was found fatally injured. The victim, who is in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. The Met said no-one else is being sought in connection with the death and that they believe the victim and the suspect were related to one another.Anyone with any information is urged to contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.