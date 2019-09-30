More rain on the way for England, Wales

LONDON:Parts of England and Wales had a brief reprieve from the heavy rain on Sunday morning but are due to get a second drenching today (Monday).

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “Monday is going to start off pretty fine for most places, however a system is going to come in through the day reaching south-west England and Wales by 10am tomorrow morning and spreading eastwards as we go through the day. By evening rush hour, much of England and Wales will be pretty wet.”

Another 70mm could fall over the highest areas, Burkill said, which would be falling onto already saturated ground. “Monday will be another very wet one for England and Wales but for Scotland and Northern Ireland, they are going to have another fairly dry day, just a few showers and some bright spells.” He said parts of England and Wales could see highs of 19C (66.2F) or 20C (68F), a little above average for the time of year, but that this would be masked by the wind and the rain. “It’s not going to feel pleasant by any means,” he said.

Police forces in England and Wales have warned drivers to take care on slippery and potentially treacherous roads, and rail passengers are advised to check their route for delays before travelling. Northern Rail asked cycling fans turning out for the final day of the UCI Road World Championships in North Yorkshire to rethink their travel plans after the route had to be changed to avoid flooding. The fanzone in Harrogate had to be closed and the race is now set to finish earlier.

Steve Hopkinson, regional director at Northern, said: “We have extra services and additional carriages this afternoon to take people from Harrogate after the race, but trains will be extremely busy and customers may want to stagger their journeys to catch a later, less-busy service.

“We will have a queuing system in place at the station to get people onto our trains as efficiently as possible — and we need customers to be patient as we, and colleagues from other operators, work to get fans where they need to be.”

The rainfall already led to the cancellation of the inaugural Regatta London race, which was due to take place on the River Thames on Sunday. Organisers said they were unable to safely run the event due to “stormy weather” affecting the river’s water quality.