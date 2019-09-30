close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

Brexit Party MEP has whip withdrawn

Top Story

September 30, 2019

LONDON: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has withdrawn the whip from one of its MEP’s over “a likely conflict of interest”.

In a brief statement, the party said that the whip was being removed from West Midlands MEP Andrew England Kerr “with immediate effect”. “This is due to irreconcilable differences regarding a likely conflict of interest,” the statement said.

Farage told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “He is an MEP but he is also a shareholder in several businesses. “In our view one or two of the things he has said and done as an MEP could be seen, potentially, to have brought him personal gain through his business. That to us is just not acceptable.”

