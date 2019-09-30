India intensifies IOK lockdown after Imran’s UNGA speech

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) have further intensified restrictions in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations, which prompted youths pouring out of their houses and clashing with Indian troops at several places in the territory.

Police vans fitted with speakers were seen making public announcements in Srinagar about movement restrictions, while additional troops were deployed to prevent any further protests, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, the troops also blocked access to the main business centre of Srinagar with razor wire. However, Indian media reported that the protesters defied restrictions and came out on the streets in jubilation at many places in the disputed territory and raised pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Police recorded at least 15 late night protests and eight daytime incidents of stone-pelting in the past 48 hours in Srinagar and clashes with Indian forces. The forces used tear gas shells to break up the protests.

Several youths managed to enter mosques and used its public address system to raise anti-India slogans and play religious songs, a police officer, posted in the old city, told the media.Meanwhile, shops, transport, internet and other channels of communication continue to remain suspended on the 56th consecutive day on Sunday.