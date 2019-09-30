close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Heavy rain ruins crops in TT Singh

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: The city received heavy rain followed by windstorm, which ruined hundreds of acres of crops in the district on Saturday night. The standing crops, including maize, sugarcane, cotton and rice, were damaged due to heavy rain. Talking here, farmers Abdul Razzaq of Kamalia, Mian Asad Hafeez of Pirmahal and Ch Naeem Fateh of Toba said that the growers had faced a great loss due to the rains and demanded the Punjab CM declare Toba Tek Singh district as calamity-hit area and to write off recovery of agricultural loans, water rate, income and revenue taxes from the cultivators.

