Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

National

OKARA: A married woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws at 52/3R village on Sunday. Faran had contracted marriage with Robina Bibi, d/o Muhammad Ashraf, some six months ago. Later, the couple developed differences over some issues and the girl started living with her parents. The bother-in-law of Robina went to her parents’ house and brought her back. On the day of the incident, her in-laws allegedly poisoned her to death. The deceased before death in a hospital told to her father that her in-laws had given her tea after mixing poison in it. Police have registered a case. However, Robina’s in-laws claimed that she had committed suicide.

