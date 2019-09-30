Cops booked for torturing man to death

LAHORE: Nawab Town police have registered a case against five police officials, including an assistant sub-inspector, for torturing a citizen to death. The accused officials include ASI Younas, two constables Yasar and Ansar and driver Arshad. Meanwhile, the victim Ishfaq’s family also staged a protest against the police brutality and blocked a road. They also chanted slogans against Lahore police for their failure to control custodial deaths.