Kashmir’s future

The future of Indian-Occupied Kashmir today hangs in the balance. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech before the UN General Assembly has been hailed in Occupied Kashmir with former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in a tweeted message praising Imran’s words and his strong stance for Kashmir. The people of Kashmir also, defying the 55th day of lockdown, came out onto the streets on Saturday, calling for freedom for the Kashmiri people. Whether and how this can happen is still uncertain. The Indian forces obviously have no intent to loosen their hold over the valley and on Saturday it appeared they were in fact tightening it. Three youth were killed in the Ganderbal district and three others in the Ramban district. Aside from this, there were many reports of activists being rounded up by troops and people being harassed. The impact of all this on Indian security personnel posted in Kashmir is also coming through.

In New York, Imran Khan, on his final day in the US, told a newspaper that Pakistan would continue to fight for Kashmir and would not give up till it was liberated. This may prove to be a long, hard fight; but certainly, Imran’s speech has already made a considerable impact on people around the world. From this, it is likely that some good will arise, in one form or the other. There would eventually be no option lying open to the world but to grant Kashmiris the right to self determination denied to them for over 70 years.

One possible flicker of short-term hope for Kashmir and its people lies in the decision of the Indian Supreme Court to take up petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in early October and divide Kashmir into two union territories. Under Article 370, Kashmir enjoyed a measure of autonomy beyond that of other Indian states and a special status within the Indian constitution. A five-member bench of the Indian SC has issued a notice to the Modi government to appear for the hearing of the multiple petitions and provide their responses. Since there are legal analysts in India who argue that the doing away of Article 370 was a constitutional violation, the case could prove to be an extremely relevant one. In many ways it could determine what is to happen in Kashmir, with the court already ordering the lifting of daytime restrictions in some districts so that people could purchase goods of daily use and go about their daily business. The official Indian news channel DD has been stating that curfew has been lifted in all the districts, but this is not accurate. Atrocities continue in the valley and till they end, the fight for the sake of Kashmir, brought to the forefront of world attention by Imran Khan, must continue.