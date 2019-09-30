‘I’ll give my life to PSG,’ says Neymar

PARIS: Brazilian superstar Neymar pledged Saturday to “give my life to PSG” after his goal kept the French giants top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win at Bordeaux.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, had been strongly linked to a return to Barcelona over a tumultuous summer. However, in an attempt to win over PSG fans, many of whom have become unconvinced by the player’s attachment to the French capital, Neymar has looked a rejuvenated figure, scoring for a third time this season.

“I’m very happy to be able to help PSG, it’s better with the fans,” he said. “It’s like with your girlfriend, one moment you’re bad, but with hugs and a lot of love, it’s better.

“I am here to give my life to PSG. They are my team, my goal is to help my club, to continue to score goals.” On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar played together for the first time this season and combined for the only goal in Bordeaux.Mbappe, who had been out injured since August 25, started on the bench but, with PSG struggling for a breakthrough, came on after an hour.