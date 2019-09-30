Visitors coach confident ‘boys will do their best’

KARACHI: Sri Lankan head coach and former Test pacer Rumesh Ratnayake on Sunday said that his charges would put in their best in their second day-nighter of the three-match one-day series against Pakistan which will be held on Monday (today) here at the National Stadium.

“This is our challenge. In the World Cup, no one gave us hope of beating England. We were at No9 at that stage and England were at the top of the stage and eventually won the World Cup. This is a similar situation and we aim to win the match,” Rumesh told a news conference here at National Stadium.

“We know that we are low in ranking but we have players who have the potential,” he was quick to add. Ten leading Sri Lankan players pulled out of the Pakistan tour citing security concerns.

Rumesh said that although training sessions were hampered by rain during the last few days, their preparation was good. “Our practice was hampered by rain. We only had a day’s training outside. And we trained today. The prep has been good and it will not be an excuse as all are professional players and I hope the things will be okay,” he said.

The former pacer said that although the teams had huge difference in strength, he believed in his boys’ ability to deliver. “It’s really a challenge but we have come here to compete and we have come here to win,” he said.

The Colombo-born coach said that his team had some gutsy cricketers who had to prove themselves. “We have got a china-man and a leg-spinner. We have good fast bowlers. There are a few guys who are there to prove themselves at the international level. This is a chance for them and hopefully they would it with both hands. There are a few good batsmen who can deliver,” he said.

Rumesh said that definitely Sri Lanka’s successful tour to Pakistan would help the Test series between the two nations. “This would be a precursor to that tour. I am sure this will encourage others to take their decisions. We cannot force them. We are to respect their decision,” he said.

When asked whether ICC’s action against some of their former cricketers who were involved in match-fixing is hurting Sri Lankan cricket, Rumesh said: “ICC took action against some players, but that is not my concern. We don’t think we have issues like that. It has not hurt us because I don’t think any player is involved,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was a great friend of Sri Lanka. Rumesh said that the Sri Lankan team had been provided with top security by Pakistan. “We are protected very well here,” he said. Sri Lankan team on Sunday trained at NSK for three hours.