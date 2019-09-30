Security cannot be bought: Iran

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister has urged arch-rival Saudi Arabia to accept that "security cannot be bought", saying an end to the war in Yemen would quell regional tensions.

In an interview with Tehran’s official IRNA news agency on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Mohammed Javad Zarif accused the Saudi leadership of stirring up strife. "They think that, in the same way that they have so far bought everything with money and have managed to buy weapons, friendship and support, they can buy security with money as well," he said, urging Riyadh to "put aside this illusion".

Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a decades-long struggle for regional dominance and back opposing sides in a bitter war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. Those tensions have spiked in recent months, particularly since a devastating attack on Saudi oil installations earlier this month.

Iran has denied responsibility and the Huthi rebels it backs in Yemen said they were behind the attack, which knocked out half of the Opec kingpin’s oil production. But Riyadh’s ally Washington and European powers have blamed the drone and cruise missile strike on Tehran.