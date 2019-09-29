close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Man shot dead in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

BARA: A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries over minor dispute in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official and local sources said. The sources said one Ijaz Khan exchanged harsh words with his friend over a minor issue and opened fire on him in Bar Qambarkhel area, leaving him dead on the spot. Another person sustained injuries in the incident. The police managed to arrest the accused soon after the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan