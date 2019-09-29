Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries over minor dispute in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official and local sources said. The sources said one Ijaz Khan exchanged harsh words with his friend over a minor issue and opened fire on him in Bar Qambarkhel area, leaving him dead on the spot. Another person sustained injuries in the incident. The police managed to arrest the accused soon after the incident.