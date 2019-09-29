If it deteriorates further, Kashmir situation may spiral out of Trump and my control: Imran

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said President Donald Trump headed the most powerful country in the world, and he is in the best position to do something about the issue of Kashmir.

In an interview with American television network CNN, he said: “[Indian premier Narendra] Modi does not want international mediation as he knows the moment this issue becomes internationalised, the world will understand that Kashmiris are fighting for their right to self-determination and are being subjected to the worst human rights abuses by Indian forces.” Imran Khan warned that if Kashmir situation further worsens, it would remain neither in his nor in President Trump’s control.

The prime minister urged the international community to move on this issue as it was a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed countries. “If it was something localised, the world would not have been pushed about it,” he stressed.

In response to a question regarding Iran-US tensions, PM Imran said Pakistan does not want conflict near its borders. Conflict in the Persian Gulf could lead to an increase in global oil prices and a host of other issues, he noted. “To be fair with President Trump, all his instincts are against war. I also spoke to President Rouhani of Iran and let’s see where the situation leads,” he shared.

The world needed to understand the gravity of the human rights situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and pressure India to lift the military curfew in the held Valley, Imran Khan said. He talked at length about the issues discussed in his address to the United Nations on Friday. Highlighting the situation of occupied Kashmir, the premier said the enormity of the situation could be gauged from the presence of 900,000 Indian troops in the occupied territory. Ruling out a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, PM Imran noted besieging Kashmiris for over 50 days is a testament to the hateful mindset of the Indian leader. Imran said Modi represented the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, that was established in 1925 after being inspired by Hitler and Nazism. “RSS believes in ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India. This ideology of racial superiority is also responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, who was considered soft on Muslims,” PM Imran said, referencing the slain Indian independence leader.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and commended him for his clear articulation of the the UN position on Kashmir dispute. During the meeting with PM Imran, Guterres reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. Guterres reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand.

Commending the secretary general for his clear articulation of the UN position on Kashmir dispute the prime minister briefed him on the 54 days long siege of over eight million Kashmiris amidst communications blackout. Such draconian lock down had no parallel in recent history and the need for its immediate lifting could not be stressed enough.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as these were in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human rights violations by India in Kashmir PM Imran underlined that India’s recent actions represented a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses. Imran highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India’s illegal and irresponsible actions underscoring the responsibility of the UN and international community to take urgent steps to save lives and help resolve the long standing Kashmir dispute.