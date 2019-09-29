close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
Punjab CM for creating awareness about heart disease

A
APP
September 29, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that it was necessary to create awareness among the masses about the precautionary measures for preventing heart diseases.

In his message on the occasion of World Heart Day here, he said that changing lifestyle, regular walk, exercise and taking healthy food were necessary to prevent heart diseases.

The CM said the PTI government was paying special attention to the health sector by providing quality treatment facilities in cardiac hospitals, therefore, the number of cardiac hospitals had been increased so that treatment facilities could be provided to patients at their doorstep.

He said that Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was being upgraded and a cardiac hospital was also being constructed in DG Khan.

