September 29, 2019

‘PM delivered historic speech at UN’

National

A
APP
September 29, 2019

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader of the country who presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly session vigorously, said Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi.

In a statement issued here, he said the premier made a historic speech in the UNGA and proved himself the real representative of the people.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had also emerged as an ideal leader for the Muslim Ummah after his speech.

The PM effectively apprised the world leaders that Islam is a religion of peace which protects human rights.

Jahanzeb Khichi said the PM exposed Indian Prime Minister Modi's fascist designs and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

