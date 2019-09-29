Sh Rashid advises Fazl to review decision

LAHORE: Superpowers always play double game, said Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid while talking on the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarter on Saturday, he stressed that if a full-blown conflict breaks out between Pakistan and India, it will be the last one and will end up in a nuclear war.

He praised Imran Khan’s speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said the premier raised the voice for Kashmiris in an excellent manner. Turkey and other friends of Pakistan supported Islamabad’s stance over Kashmir. He said the next meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is going to be held in Pakistan, and Kashmiris will fight their case themselves. The whole opposition will stand behind Imran Khan over the Kashmir cause, he claimed.

He said he is not in contact with anyone in the opposition besides Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif. He advised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review his decisions. He said PM Imran Khan will go to China next month. The ML-1 and CPEC will be continued. He said old wagons are being repaired.