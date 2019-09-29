Ahsan dares Imran not to take U-turn on UNGA speech

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nation General Assembly, has said he has an earlier record of doing splendid speeches and later he also took U-turns.

Talking to the media before the appearance of Rana Sanaullah in an anti-narcotics court, he said it is welcoming to highlight the Kashmir issue at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), adding that it needs tough diplomacy. He said that for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, the prime minister didn’t visit any single country, adding that one would have to see the outcome of his speech. If the government takes a solid step on the Kashmir issue, his party will support it while it will not allow PM Imran Khan any U-turn on the issue.

He said the government is committing the worst political victimization, adding that “we have to think which kind of country we will hand over to our next generation”. The PM had given an excellent lecture on New Pakistan in 2011 but later took U-turns at each point.

He said Imran wasted 50 days with regard to Kashmir. Those claiming the support of 58 countries could not muster 16 votes and could not summon a meeting of the OIC, he said. The Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved without strong diplomatic pressure.

He said progress made during their tenure has been reversed. Inflation has increased manifold during one year, he said. India is making full preparations, but the government has affected the preparations of the armed forces.

He said economy is deteriorating day by day. “We want to bring the country out of quagmire and ensure the continuity of democracy,” he added.

About the Azadi March, the PML-N leader said the party has decided to participate in the march. “We will also try to convince other parties to participate in the Azadi March,” he said.