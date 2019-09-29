Party alone entitled to keep CM even in prison: Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the party nominates a candidate for the chief minister and the provincial assembly elects him, and then it becomes the prerogative of the party and assembly to continue with the chief minister whether he is in the jail or anywhere else. This he said on Saturday while addressing a press conference here at CM House.

To a question, the CM said the party and the provincial assembly are empowered to continue with their chief minister or ask him to quit if he is arrested. “I am surprised that some of media friends always talk about my [CM] arrest,” he said and asked why would he be arrested when he was cooperating with the NAB in its inquiry. Murad Ali Shah said NAB’s questionnaire was about the authority of giving power tariff. “It is my subject and I can write a thesis on it,” he said and added he had talked about the tariff in the last four CCI (Council of Common Interests) meetings. Murad said the PPP has a strength of 98 MPAs in the provincial assembly and after by-election on two seats, Larkana and Johi, the party’s strength would reach 100.

Replying to a question about water shortage in Dadu, the CM said he is planning on remodeling and lining of Dadu Canal to address water shortage. Sehwan Taluka located at the tail-end of Dadu Canal is also facing water shortage, he said.

On the occasion, Dr Bande Ali Leghari, a notable from Dadu District, in presence of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Rafiq Jamali, MPAs Fayaz Butt and Dr Shajila Leghari announced to quit PTI and joined PPP expressing confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Leghari said the PPP has worked and served people of Sindh very well, therefore “I am quitting PTI and joining the PPP.” Murad Ali Shah welcomed Dr Leghari in the fold of PPP and said his joining would help in resolving the public issues in Dadu district.