PM raised Kashmir issue at UNGA effectively: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as Imran Khan highlighted the case effectively at the UN General Assembly and raised the voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan jolted the conscience of the world about the prolonged Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that now it was the test of the UNO to play its role for peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue, which had become a flash point between two nuclear armed neighbours.

Dr Firdous said that prime minister not only effectively represented the whole Muslim Ummah in his address at the UN General Assembly, but also presented the true face and a real picture of Islam before the world.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan has made it clear before the world that Pakistan would not recognise Israel till the peaceful solution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes.