Why Asia has millions of stateless people

GUWAHATI: In India's northeastern Assam state, almost 2 million people are struggling to have their citizenship recognized, a German media outlet reported.

After years of discussion and a highly controversial process, the state government published the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in August. The register lists officially recognised citizens out of the state's population of 31 million. Those not on the list are considered to be "illegal migrants."

Any applicant unable to prove that they lived in the state before the March 24, 1971 deadline was considered to have "doubtful" status. The deadline refers to the day before the beginning of the 1971 war between Pakistan and India. As a result of the war, an estimated 10 million refugees from the newly formed Bangladesh fled to India. Some of their descendants still live there.

Parallels between India and Myanmar

Now many of Assam's 2 million "non-citizens" may be deported or held in detention centers. India's Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, who visited Assam on September 8, announced, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government will pick up infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal."

Anuradha Sen Mookerjee, an Indian sociologist and former United Nations staff member, writes in The Conversation, a blog of various universities and research institutions: "It is very likely that the NRC process will cause great and long-lasting suffering associated with statelessness." The minister's rhetoric and Mookerjee's warning are a reminder of what is happening to the Rohingya people, who are officially called "Bengalis" in Myanmar to emphasise that the country considers them to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The Rohingya are considered to be one of the most persecuted minority groups in the world, and they are de facto stateless. Experts and the UN agree that statelessness exacerbates their precarious situation.

Since 2017, the Rohingya have been violently forced from their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state in what the UN has referred to as "ethnic cleansing."

The situation of the Rohingya and the threatened statelessness of almost 2 million people in Assam are a consequence of the eventful history of Asia in the 21st century and the restrictive civil rights in these countries.

The roots of statelessness

Before the arrival of European colonialists, the idea of a nation state with people living within clearly defined borders was unknown in Asia.

Regional migrations were common, and there were fluid borders between the influential kingdoms and principalities. Although Europeans introduced the idea of the nation state, what are now independent Asian countries were almost all part of European colonial empires. Thus, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar (until 1937) belonged to British colonial India. There was migration within the British Empire as well, which was not regarded as emigration or immigration because it took place within British India.

In fact, the British promoted migration as an important element of their divide-and–rule policy, and as a source of labour for big colonial projects.