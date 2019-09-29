ATF AGM likely to be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered to host the Asian Tennis Federation’s Annual General Meeting in Islamabad on the sidelines of the Davis Cup tie against India on November 29-30.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan told ‘The News’ from Lisbon on Saturday that in all probability the ATF AGM for the year 2019 would be held in Islamabad.

“I have offered to host the ATF AGM in Islamabad on November 27-28. Majority of the countries agreed to my proposal. Anil Khanna also did not oppose the idea. The final dates are expected to be confirmed shortly,” Saifullah said.

The PTF president hoped that the Davis Cup tie against India would be held as planned in Pakistan. “There is no reason to deprive Pakistan of the hosting rights and no reason for India not to turn up for the tie. Leading ITF officials were also unanimous in saying that Pakistan should host the tie in November as it is their right.”

Meanwhile, Saifullah held a meeting with David Haggerty, who retained his post as the ITF president on Saturday.

Haggerty promised continuous support for Pakistan tennis and said he would soon visit Pakistan to look into more avenues of support and corporation.

“The tennis courts at the PTF were established with the support and cooperation of the ITF. Haggerty was full of praise for Pakistan tennis and said we will be supported further. The ITF president said he would definitely visit Pakistan,” Saifullah said.