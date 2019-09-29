close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Two FDE officials promoted

Islamabad

Islamabad :The Ministry of Federal Education and Technical Training has promoted two deputy directors of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Deputy directors (BPS-18) Abdul Waheed Khan and Rana Muhammad Tanvir have been promoted as directors (BPS-19) on the recommendation of the Departmental Selection Board, which met on Sept 4 under the chairmanship of education secretary Arshad Mirza.

They will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

All seniority related matter would be decided in light of the Government Servants (Seniority) Rules, 1993, as amended from time to time. The promotions are in addition to those notified by the ministry for teachers of various cadres.

