Private schools told to follow SC fee orders

Islamabad : The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has warned the privately-owned educational institution in Islamabad Capital Territory against charging their students of the amount reduced under the Supreme Court's order in arrears 'under any circumstances'.

While issuing a detailed judgment on the private school fee issue, the SC recently directed private schools to collect from students the fee, which was charged in January 2017.

In the latest formal communication, the PEIRA formally asked private schools not to deny students their constitutional right to education over late payments of the fee due to its recalculation in line with the recent Supreme Court orders.

It said in pursuance to the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court issued on September 13, 2019, all private schools and colleges offering education in any manner up to intermediate or A Level or equivalent were informed about the freezing of the fee at the rates, which prevailed in January 2017, until the completion of the fee recalculation process.

The PEIRA asked schools to produce the grade-wise base fee of January 2017-September 2019 period to enable it to recalculate/determine that fee in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment.

It also said no private school would receive amount reduced under the order of the Supreme Court in arrears under any circumstances.